Crystal Palace's long unbeaten run ends and Postecoglou's Forest loses again

Crystal Palace saw its 19-match unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end by conceding late in a 2-1 defeat at Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, while Ange Postecoglou remained without a win in charge of Nottingham Forest after its 2-0 loss at Newcastle.

Manchester City can move to within three points of the lead — now held by Arsenal — by winning at Brentford later Sunday.

Palace last tasted defeat on April 16 — a stretch lasting nearly six months and including winning the FA Cup for a first ever trophy — but was sunk by a goal in the third minute of stoppage time by Jack Grealish, who got in the way of a clearance by Daniel Munoz and saw the ball rebound straight into the net.

It completed a comeback by Everton, which equalized through Iliman Ndiaye's 76th-minute penalty after Munoz put the visitors in front in the 37th.

Bruno Guimaraes and Nick Woltemade scored second-half goals for Newcastle against Forest, which has been under Postecoglou for seven games in all competitions — losing five and drawing two.

Aston Villa beat Burnley 2-1 thanks to two goals by Donyell Malen and Wolverhampton had manager Vitor Pereira sent off early in the 1-1 draw with Brighton for what the Premier League described as “irresponsible" behavior in the technical area.

