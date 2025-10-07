Mullins and Dawyot duo earn Week 6 honors

GLENVAR, Va. – Friday’s Three Rivers District matchup between Glenvar and Carroll County meant one thing for the Highlanders, an opportunity to start 6-0 for the second straight season.

Enter the star duo of wide receiver Cooper Mullins and quarterback Brody Dawyot. The two combined for more than 500 yards of offense in Glenvar’s 44-19 win over Carroll County.

Mullins reeled in just seven catches for a whopping 238 yards and three touchdowns. Dawyot went 12-of-16 for 269 yards, throwing five touchdowns and adding another on the ground.

For their efforts in the district win, Cooper Mullins and Brody Dawyot are your Co-Players of the Week.