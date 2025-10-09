Ethan Vasko threw for 243 yards and ran for a touchdown in Liberty’s 19-8 win over UTEP

EL PASO, Tx. – Ethan Vasko threw for 243 yards and ran for a touchdown, Eldric Griffin made an interception with 2:37 left in the fourth quarter, and Liberty beat UTEP 19-8 on Wednesday night.

Jay Billingsley made a 41-yard field goal, his fourth of the game, to give Liberty a 19-0 lead midway through the third quarter. He missed a 43-yarder late in the fourth, but Griffin sealed the victory with an interception four plays later.

Liberty (2-4, 1-1 Conference USA) outgained UTEP 404-167. The Flames rushed for 160 yards on 50 carries, led by Vaughn Blue’s 75 yards. Vasko was 19-of-33 passing.

Skyler Locklear was intercepted twice for UTEP (1-5, 0-2).

Jiquavious Marshall ended the first half by intercepting a pass over the middle near the end zone and going 70 yards the other way before getting taken down.

The Miners only had three first downs and 66 yards in the first half.