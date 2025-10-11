Gaillardetz’s 80-yard punt return sets tempo in ETSU’s 45-10 rout of VMI

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Xavier Gaillardetz had an 80-yard punt return touchdown less than two minutes into the game, Jake McNamara threw for 176 yards and two touchdowns and East Tennessee State routed VMI 45-10 on Saturday.

The Buccaneers (3-4, 1-2 Southern Conference) scored the first 31 points, with Jeremiah Harrison and Ephraim Floyd each catching scores and Devontae Houston scoring on the ground.

Houston led with 76 yards rushing on 12 carries, and Jason Albritton added 56 yards and a rushing score on 10 carries. Khalil Eichelberger had 53 yards on 11 carries. The Bucs ran for 284 yards to VMI’s 13, and outgained the Keydets 509-82.

Jackson Byrd scored his first career rushing touchdown on a 20-yard dash in the final minute. He also completed his only pass attempt for 13 yards.

The Keydets (1-5, 0-2) have lost four straight games, with their lone win coming against Division II Ferrum College.