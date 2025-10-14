Hart decommits from Penn State

ROANOKE, Va. – Cornerback recruit Jaziel Hart has decommitted from Penn State amid uncertainty surrounding the football program’s leadership.

Hart, a Class of 2026 prospect from Roanoke, Virginia, announced his decision Tuesday — three days after the university dismissed head coach James Franklin.

He had originally pledged to the Nittany Lions in May, choosing Penn State over Michigan, Virginia Tech, NC State and several other programs. In a social media post, Hart expressed appreciation and gratitude for the hospitality the Penn State community has shown but he’s reopening his recruitment

Hart becomes the third member of Penn State’s 2026 class to decommit since Franklin’s firing, joining wide receivers Davion Brown and Lavar Keys. The program’s staff has acknowledged the recent losses but vowed to stay aggressive on the recruiting trail.

According to national recruiting services, Hart is considered one of Virginia’s top defensive backs. Rivals rates him as a four-star prospect, ranking him No. 34 among cornerbacks nationally and No. 16 overall in the state. Other outlets, including 247Sports, list him as a three-star recruit.

Hart holds more than two dozen scholarship offers and has made visits to multiple major programs.