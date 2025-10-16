New faces, more physicality make up Rail Yard Dawgs

ROANOKE, Va. – In what’s sure to be an exciting ten year anniversary season, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have a lot of new faces vying for a roster spot--in what head coach Dan Bremner calls a youth movement.

“It’s an off-season with a lot of change,” said Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner. “We’re looking for a different look this year as far as our physicality and as far as our aggression.”

Two seasons removed from an SPHL President’s Cup title, Roanoke is ready to get back to its original identity of Dawgs hockey. With lots of young, eager talent in camp increasing the competition level it’s pushing even the veterans to stay sharp.

“It’s incredible. It’s a breath of fresh air,” said Rail Yard Dawgs defenseman Matt O’Dea. “They’re out there moving quick, talking really loud and trying to make the team and it motivates you. You see guys come in that have been working out and working really hard each summer.”

While the team has gotten better each season statistically, the Dawgs want to make sure they put up the toughest fight each night.

“Win or lose, the team leaving this rink or us leaving their rink, they’re going to be feeling it the next day and that’s the model we want,” said Rail Yard Dawgs veteran goaltender Austyn Roudebush.

“You may get your two points, it’s possible. But you’re going to have to get through multiple bodies over and over again,” Bremner added. “Whatever it takes--scrape, claw--we’re going to be a team that’s super difficult to play against in every situation.”

The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. at the Berglund Center for the start of a new season.

In the FPHL, the Blue Ridge Bobcats also start their season Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in Wytheville at Hitachi Energy Arena.