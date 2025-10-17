Game of the Week | Carroll County, Floyd County prepare for tough football battle

It’s Friday night, and the game of the week takes us to Floyd County, where the Buffaloes face the Carroll County Cavaliers. The Cavaliers pride themselves on their physicality.

Ivan Garcia Reyes, Cavaliers senior lineman, said, “Our physicality — I think we’re the most physical team. I think our physicality is just too much.”

Looking at the Cavaliers’ front line, that much is true. The Buffaloes know they’re going to take hits every play.

“They’re taking hits every play, and we’re just thankful for them. They open the way for us. We just like to praise them. It all starts with them, especially with our power plays,” said a Buffaloes player.

Carroll County head coach Seth Greer is in his second season and has led the team to a 4-2 start. However, with back-to-back tough opponents in the Three River District — Glenvar last week and Floyd County tonight — Greer says there are no moral victories, but plenty to learn.

“It’s hard throughout, and we continue to play hard through the game. We’re physical. So we take the positive of that and look at what we did poorly and just kind of build on that and what we messed up. It’s the same stuff. It’s self-scout, the key,” Greer said.

The key tonight is doing what they do best and making it hard for Floyd up front.

“We’ve got to take in the fact that their quarterback is a really good quarterback. Can’t say he’s not. Reminds me a lot of last week. I think that if we can stay physically and mentally locked in on middle linebackers calling the shots, what we need to do, and up front the line, stay low, stay physical, I think we can get the job done,” Greer added.