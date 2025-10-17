VMI soccer to host Drew Ross Memorial Foundation

LEXINGTON, Va. – It’s a big weekend ahead for VMI men’s soccer as it welcomes a nationally ranked opponent in Furman on Saturday. While the keydets hope to put their best foot forward for the win, the biggest goal is one that will not be scored. But rather a story that will be shared.

Nick Regan is in his fourth season leading VMI soccer--a program eager to get back to days of old.

“We inherited a program here that ultimately was crying out for results, for performance,” said Regan. “We’ve been really able to really turn this thing around so as an example we have more wins in the last three years than the previous 13 years combined.”

A positive direction for the Keydets thanks to hard work and support from a strong alumni base that has helped ignite a fire into the team. A fire that was present for nearly two decades under former coach Stephen Ross.

“I befriended Coach Ross when I first became head coach here. One of the first phone calls I ever made was to Steve and since then learning his story,” said Regan.

A big chapter in Coach Ross’ story? His family, especially his son Drew. The 2007 Rockbridge County grad didn’t attend VMI but was no stranger to being on post, spending his formative years with his dad at Patchin Field.

“Quite literally for the 18 years that Coach Ross was head coach here, Drew was kicking his first ball in this program and up until he graduated high school locally and went off to West Point,” Regan said.

While there at West Point, Drew would excell, eventually seeing his dream job come true after becoming Green Beret and a team leader.

Sadly 3 months after he was deployed to Afghanistan in 2018, Drew and three soldiers were killed after their vehicle hit an explosive device.

In his honor, the Drew Ross Memorial Foundation was established--a true support system for family, friends and communities of fallen service members.

As the Keydets prepare for Saturday’s Charity Match with the Paladins, it’s only fitting that the program welcomes back the Ross family to honor Drew--a shinining example of courage, bravery and a life lived serving others.

“It’s a model for me and my teammates and all the younger guys on the team to see someone who paid the ultimate price and gave up his life,” said VMI soccer player Timofey Dovgalyuk. “Puts into perspective for us to think about things greater than VMI and the area that we’re in.”

“He didn’t play here, but he kicked his first ball here, got to see his dad, grow up in this program so we want these guys to understand that’s something special,” Regan said.

Saturday’s charity match is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.