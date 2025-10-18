Craig County ‘rockets’ past Parry McCluer with 33-6 win

Craig County faced off against Parry McCluer in a highly anticipated matchup. The Rockets had not beaten the Fighting Blues since 2010, but their historic start to 2025 gave them plenty of confidence.

Blues head coach Jeremiah Brockenbrough hoped to end Craig County’s winning streak, but the Rockets had other plans.

The action picked up in the third quarter when Parry McCluer quarterback Nathan Glass dropped back to pass but was intercepted by Tristan Dooley. Dooley returned the ball to the 49-yard line.

On the next play, Carter Calfee took the snap and, weaving through heavy traffic, raced down the left sideline for a 49-yard touchdown. Craig County took a 19-0 lead.

The Rockets struck again from their own 20-yard line. Jerry Smith made sharp cuts and sprinted into the end zone, extending the lead to 26-0.

Craig County kept the momentum going as Jerry Smith broke a tackle and sprinted down the sideline for another 20-yard touchdown. The score was 33-0 with 7:44 left in the game.

The Fighting Blues refused to give up. Nathan Glass scrambled and found Quentin Rosser, who raced 33 yards for a touchdown. Despite the effort, the The Rockets finished with a 33-6 victory.

