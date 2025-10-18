Riverheads Gladiators dominate Rockbridge Wildcats 41-6 on the road

Rockbridge County hosted Riverheads in a game where they were hoping to pick up their first win of the season.

The Riverheads Gladiators showcased their ground attack early. From the 47-yard line, quarterback Kendall Edwards handed off to Jackson Fitzgerald, who raced down to the 23-yard line.

Three plays later, Fitzgerald made some good cuts and rumbled 17 yards for a touchdown, giving Riverheads a 7-0 lead with 8:11 left in the first quarter.

Riverheads tried a bit of an air attack as well. Quarterback Taylan Tyree dropped back and connected with Joseph Dorey, who made some good moves before being taken down at the 34-yard line. Unfortunately, the drive stalled.

The Gladiators got on the board early in the second quarter when Kendall Edwards took it in from the one-yard line. Riverheads went on to beat the Rockbridge County Wildcats 41-6.

For a full breakdown of scores across our region, click here.