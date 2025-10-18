Roanoke Catholic beats Hargrave Military Academy 22-19 in final home game

Roanoke Catholic had an extra day of preparation as it hosted Hargrave Military Academy in the final home game of the season for the Celtics.

The team has just one senior, Max Johnson, who will continue his academic career at the University of Virginia.

Roanoke Catholic was trailing 13-6 in the second quarter when Leron Lipford handed off to Yajae Hairston. Hairston made a sharp cutback to his left and used a stiff arm to score a touchdown for Roanoke Catholic.

The Celtics went for a two-point conversion, completing a soft pass to Rahem Lipford, giving them a 14-13 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Tigers were driving when Leron Lipford intercepted the ball at the goal line.

Roanoke Catholic turned the interception into more points, with Hairston running up the middle again.

Roanoke Catholic went on to win the game 22-19.

