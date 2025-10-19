Jalen Hurts jump-starts the Eagles by passing for 326 yards and 3 TDs in a 28-22 win vs. Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates his touchdown catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

MINNEAPOLIS – Jalen Hurts gave his lagging offense a jolt by throwing for 326 yards and three touchdowns, Jalyx Hunt returned an interception for a score, and the Philadelphia Eagles rebounded from back-to-back losses by hanging on to beat the Minnesota Vikings 28-22 on Sunday.

Hurts went 19 for 23 in the highlight-reel revival of the passing attack that helped the Eagles (5-2) win the Super Bowl last season, hitting A.J. Brown for two touchdowns and DeVonta Smith for a career-high 183 receiving yards that included a 79-yard score.

Recommended Videos

Facing third-and-9 from their 44 with 1:45 left and the Vikings (3-3) still holding two timeouts, Hurts dropped back and dropped a 45-yard rainbow into Brown's arms to seal it after he beat former teammate Isaiah Rodgers with a slick double move up the sideline. Rodgers, in his first season with the Vikings, also got beat on Smith's touchdown.

Carson Wentz went 26 for 42 for 313 yards on an erratic afternoon, getting picked off twice in his own territory and struggling on the other end while the Vikings had to settle for Will Reichard's field goals on five of six possessions inside the 20.

In the red

Wentz said during the week he's too far removed from his time with Philadelphia to carry a grudge into this game, having made Minnesota his sixth stop in six seasons, but he didn't give his original team his best performance — particularly in the red zone.

Backup center Blake Brandel struggled badly there, too. He had an errant third-down shotgun snap that sailed over Wentz's head and cost the Vikings 22 yards in the first quarter and was run over by Moro Ojomo for a third-down sack in the fourth quarter from the 10.

Back on track, for now

Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, who has taken plenty of heat over his first two months on the job, masterfully called the opening drive with a heavy diet of Saquon Barkley against a Vikings defense that has been vulnerable on the ground this season.

The Eagles went 75 yards in 12 plays while draining 8:01 off the clock, and Hurts converted two fourth downs along the way — a predictable tush push from their 45, then later the 37-yard strike up the left sideline to Brown who beat safety Josh Metellus in single coverage for the score behind impeccable pass protection up front.

After that, the big throws by Hurts — not to mention the heads-up play by Hunt on third down with Jalen Carter pressuring Wentz — helped mask the bigger issues with balance and creativity and the growing list of injuries.

Injury report

The Eagles lost starting center Cam Jurgens (knee) and two key backups on defense, LBs Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) and Jeremiah Trotter (ankle), to injuries in the first quarter. Starting CB Adoree' Jackson (concussion) was sidelined in the third quarter.

The Vikings were without starting OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) for the third straight game.

Up next

Philadelphia hosts the New York Giants next Sunday.

Minnesota plays at the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL