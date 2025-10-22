Fields or Taylor? Jets coach Aaron Glenn keeping Bengals guessing on starting quarterback

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) watches from the sidelines during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Aaron Glenn knows who the New York Jets’ starting quarterback will be at Cincinnati. But the coach, still looking for his first victory, isn't revealing his plan.

“We'll have a quarterback on Sunday,” Glenn said Wednesday. “I will tell you that.”

Recommended Videos

Justin Fields was benched after another awful performance last Sunday and Tyrod Taylor played the second half of New York's 13-6 loss to Carolina.

Glenn said Monday he would deliberate over his decision, a process that would include speaking to his staff and even talking to other coaches who have dealt with quarterback quandaries. He also said his call would come down to who he thought gives the Jets the best chance to win Sunday against the Bengals.

And he doesn't want Cincinnati to know who that might be.

“I wouldn't want to give them a competitive advantage when I have that opportunity,” Glenn said. “But we have a quarterback.”

Adding to the ambiguity of the situation, Glenn said Taylor is among several Jets players who'll be day to day at practice this week. Taylor is dealing with a knee ailment — “It's something that he had before,” Glenn said.

Taylor had arthroscopic knee surgery during training camp and didn't play in the preseason. He has been healthy since returning ahead of Week 1.

It appeared likely the Jets would turn to Taylor this week because of Fields' recent struggles — and particularly after owner Woody Johnson told reporters at the NFL’s annual fall owners meeting that the Jets' 0-7 start was largely because of the poor play at quarterback by Fields.

“He has the ability, but something just is not jiving,” Johnson said. “The offense is just not clicking. And you can’t run the ball if you can’t pass the ball. That’s Football 101.”

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL