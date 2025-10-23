Catching up with Martinsville Speedway’s Clay Campbell

ROANOKE, Va. – NASCAR returns to Martinsville Speedway this weekend as the field for the Championship 4 is set, bringing the season’s playoff drama to one of the sport’s most storied short tracks.

The fall race at the “Paperclip” has long been known for intense battles and championship-shaping moments — with several past winners going on to claim the season title. But as NASCAR continues to evolve, changes could be coming to the playoff format that defines this critical stretch of the season.

“I think it’s more of a mixed bag [on what to expect],” said Martinsville Speedway track president Clay Campbell. “I don’t think there’s a perfect scenario. It wasn’t perfect years ago when we ran straight through the season and whoever had the most points at the end of the year was the champion, but that’s what we knew at that time. Now we do the playoffs. This is what we know. It works. I applaud NASCAR for looking at it, and I think they will make some changes. What that’s going to be, I’m not privy to. Is there a right way and wrong way? I don’t know, but I think they’ll come up with something that makes most fans and competitors happy.”

Fans heading to Martinsville this weekend will notice a major upgrade at the track — new video boards towering above the infield, enhancing the viewing experience as NASCAR’s playoff drama unfolds in Southwest Virginia.

