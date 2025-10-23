Tyrod Taylor says he's still unaware if he'll be the Jets' starting quarterback against the Bengals

New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) walks off the field after the Jets lost to the Carolina Panthers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – It's either the best-kept secret in the NFL this week or a master class in gamesmanship by the winless New York Jets.

A day after coach Aaron Glenn said he knows who his starting quarterback will be against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday but won't reveal his decision publicly, Tyrod Taylor said he's still unaware if he's the answer to that question.

“I have no anticipation for it,” Taylor said Thursday when asked what he expects his role to be for the game. "My sole focus is being available and ready to be able to lead this team when called upon.”

So does that mean he truly doesn’t know if he’s starting instead of Justin Fields or just can’t say?

“I don’t know,” Taylor insisted.

Fields was benched after another dismal performance last Sunday, and Taylor played the second half of New York’s 13-6 loss to Carolina.

Glenn said Monday he would speak to his staff and talk to other coaches around the league who dealt with similar situations at quarterback. On Tuesday, owner Woody Johnson blasted the quarterback play while speaking at the NFL owners meetings, saying the team's 0-7 start was largely a result of Fields' spotty performances.

“He has the ability, but something just is not jiving,” Johnson said. “The offense is just not clicking. And you can’t run the ball if you can’t pass the ball. That’s Football 101.”

On Wednesday, Glenn said he didn't want to give the Bengals a “competitive advantage” by revealing his plans for the game.

“We will have a quarterback on Sunday,” Glenn said. “I will tell you that.”

He also bristled at the narrative that Johnson clearly would prefer Taylor to play over Fields. Glenn also reiterated that the decision on the starter — saying it would be who he thinks gives the Jets the best chance to win — would be his and not influenced by Johnson's comments.

Fields, who said Wednesday he hadn't heard what Johnson said, shouldered the blame but was “at peace” with the situation and said he would continue to prepare as he does every week. Fields also said the quarterbacks split the snaps at practice Wednesday, further raising some eyebrows.

Adding some ambiguity to the situation was the fact that Taylor was on the Jets’ injury report with a knee ailment that limited him Wednesday and Thursday. He said he took a helmet last Sunday to his knee, the same one on which he had arthroscopic surgery during the summer that sidelined him for all the preseason games, but added that he feels good.

“I’m listening to the trainers,” Taylor said. “I’ve been at practice. Me and Justin have split reps. I’m also still treating a knee as well.”

Much like Fields, Taylor said he has been preparing this week — mentally and physically — the same as he always does, whether he's the starter or backup.

“I think just the dedication to staying committed to my process, week in and week out since I’ve been in this league has prepared me for moments like this,” said the 36-year-old Taylor, who's in his 15th NFL season.

Taylor went 10 of 22 for 126 yards and two interceptions last week against the Panthers after Fields was benched at halftime.

If he does get the start, Taylor will be leading an offense that has failed to score a touchdown in its last two games.

“It starts with me just doing my job and asking obviously everyone else on the offense, all 11 of us, to execute our job efficiently,” Taylor said. "We don’t have to be more than what the moment calls for. It's about us executing one play at a time. And that's us being on the same page, believing in one another, believing in the scheme and going out there and playing free. Not putting pressure on ourselves.

“Just play free and execute at a high level.”

Banged up

Taylor is only one of several key Jets players dealing with injuries this week.

Rookie tight end Mason Taylor, second on the team with 24 receptions, was added to the injury report after he didn't practice Thursday because of a quadriceps injury.

Leading receiver Garrett Wilson (knee) also sat out, as did cornerback Sauce Gardner (concussion), running back/kick returner Kene Nwangwu (concussion), linebacker Cam Jones (hip), tight end Stone Smartt (quad) and defensive tackle Jay Tufele (knee).

On a positive note, edge rusher Jermaine Johnson (ankle) and cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers (hip) were full participants a day after being limited.

