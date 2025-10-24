CFCA helping tackle the fentanyl crisis

In an effort to help combat the growing fentanyl crisis, the Commonwealth Football Coaches Association of Virginia is partnering with Coaches vs. Overdoses to educate young people about the dangers of substance misuse — a message that extends far beyond the football field.

The initiative aims to raise awareness among youth about the risks of fentanyl and other drugs, encouraging vigilance and informed decision-making through school programs and community events.

“Everyone in this room or down in that schoolhouse or down to Chick-fil-A have known someone or had a friend or a family member be affected by these circumstances,” said Salem High School head football coach Don Holter and member of the CFCA. “And if we can stop one person from making that mistake, it’s time well spent.”

Joe Crowder, First Sergeant with Virginia State Police, emphasized the importance of early education. “Our youth is exposed to so many different types of substance at a much earlier age,” Crowder said. “It’s very important for us to start around that middle school age group all the way up into our high school age group and make sure that they have that education, that awareness.”

On Friday night when Salem lines up to host Pulaski County, a special pregame message will be played to highlight the campaign — one of several outreach efforts designed to engage communities and encourage conversations that could help save lives.

