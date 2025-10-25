Floyd County Buffaloes score early, fend off James River Knights in close 28-21 game

James River returned to action after a bye week, hosting Floyd County on a cold October evening. The Knights celebrated senior night as the regular season neared its end.

Floyd County came out strong in the first half. Sam Phillips scored a first-quarter touchdown, driving through the defense to give the Buffaloes a 7-0 lead.

Later in the first quarter, pinned on the one-yard line, Gavin Binns took the ball up the middle to keep the Knights’ offense moving.

The Buffaloes’ offense continued to impress. In the second quarter, Phillips passed to Gabe Hullett, who tipped the ball to Jack Le Roy. Le Roy snagged it out of the air and drove down the field, leading to a score and a 14-0 Floyd County lead.

Hullett caught another pass shortly before halftime and took it all the way to the end zone, extending the lead to 21-0 at the break.

The James River Knights fought back in the second half, but the Floyd County Buffaloes held on for a 28-21 victory.

