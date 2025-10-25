Glenvar dominates Patrick County with 56-6 win, remains undefeated in Three Rivers

Glenvar appears to be the team to beat in the Three Rivers this season. The undefeated Highlanders have served five shutouts so far.

Patrick County is trying to avoid becoming the next team to fall victim to Glenvar’s strong defense.

The Highlanders came out with a fast start. In the red zone, Brody Dawyot rolled out and connected with Cooper Mullins for a touchdown, giving Glenvar a 7-0 lead.

After the defense forced a three-and-out, Glenvar went back to work on offense. Dawyot looked to his left and found a sliding Jace Forster for another touchdown, extending the lead to 14-0.

But the scoring didn’t stop there. Dawyot kept the momentum going with a 38-yard keeper run for a touchdown.

The defense also made a big play. The Cougars were looking for a spark when Jayden Corns fumbled after a hit. Dawyot scooped up the ball and scored, adding to Glenvar’s dominance.

Glenvar rolled to a commanding 56-6 victory over Patrick County.

