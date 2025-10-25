Northside falls to William Fleming 26-0 as Colonels build late-season momentum

North Roanoke County saw an intense football matchup as William Fleming took on Northside, two Blue Ridge District rivals.

The Colonels have been building momentum late in the season, coming off back-to-back wins.

Early in the game, defense dominated. William Fleming’s Jymere Clark intercepted a pass, halting the Northside Vikings’ offense.

Northside quickly responded when Christopher King returned the favor with an interception of his own, keeping the game scoreless through the first quarter.

In the second quarter, William Fleming put together a solid drive. Davion Faulkner capped it off with a powerful 7-yard touchdown run. The Vikings blocked the extra point, leaving the score at 6-0.

William Fleming took control in the second half, rolling to a 26-0 victory for the Colonels.

