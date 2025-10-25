Roanoke Catholic dominates SMLCA with 61-21 victory

SMLCA’s move into the VHSL ranks has been challenging, but the Ospreys consistently put up a fight, even against a tough Roanoke Catholic team.

Roanoke Catholic received the ball first in the second half. LeRon Lipford launched a deep pass, and Rahem Lipford made an impressive catch, extending Roanoke Catholic’s lead to 26-7.

The Ospreys tried to stay competitive as Jacob Maybe floated a pass caught by Bruce Phillips in the end zone.

On a kick return, Marcus Panell hurdled a defender, changed direction, and sprinted all the way to the end zone. This touchdown pushed Roanoke Catholic’s lead to 45-14.

Later, Roanoke Catholic pulled away decisively. On a direct snap, Lipford made a decisive move, following his blockers all the way to the end zone for a touchdown.

The Ospreys struggled to keep pace as Roanoke Catholic ran away with the game, finishing with a final score of 61-21.

