Salem’s young team shows grit in 45-23 win over Pulaski County

Salem faced a tough matchup against Pulaski County in River Ridge tonight.

The Spartans came out pumped for the game. In the second quarter, with the Cougars leading 17-7, quarterback Bryan Nottingham made a key play.

The score was 17-14 at halftime.

In the second half, Salem took control, where they were able to extend their lead to 24-14.

The game was physical, with the bell rung multiple times.

Pulaski County threatened in the red zone, but Salem’s defense held strong.

From there, the Spartans surged ahead to a final score of 45-23.

