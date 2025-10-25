Salem’s young team shows grit in 45-23 win over Pulaski County

Salem faced a tough matchup against Pulaski County in River Ridge tonight.
The Spartans came out pumped for the game. In the second quarter, with the Cougars leading 17-7, quarterback Bryan Nottingham made a key play.
The score was 17-14 at halftime.
In the second half, Salem took control, where they were able to extend their lead to 24-14.
The game was physical, with the bell rung multiple times.
Pulaski County threatened in the red zone, but Salem’s defense held strong.
From there, the Spartans surged ahead to a final score of 45-23.
For a full breakdown of scores across our region, click here.