James Madison rolls past Texas State 52–20 in Sun Belt Clash

SAN MARCOS, Tx. – James Madison continued its impressive run through the Sun Belt Conference, overpowering Texas State 52–20 on Tuesday night at UFCU Stadium.

The Dukes built a commanding lead early, scoring 14 points in each of the first two quarters and 21 in the third before tacking on a field goal in the fourth. Texas State managed to stay competitive in the first half but struggled to find consistency after halftime.

Standout Performers

Quarterback Alonza Barnett III led the way for James Madison, completing 12 of 18 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns while adding 98 rushing yards and another score on the ground.Wide receiver Nic DeGennaro caught three passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns, including a 76-yard strike in the third quarter that helped break the game open.Defensively, the Dukes held the Bobcats to just 352 total yards, forcing multiple punts and controlling possession throughout the night.

Game Flow

James Madison jumped ahead 14-0 in the opening quarter and extended its lead to 28-20 by halftime. The Dukes exploded for 21 points in the third quarter and forced two interceptions to put the game well out of reach, and a late field goal in the fourth capped the scoring.

The Dukes, who play at Marshall on November 8, improved to 7-1 overall, 5-0 in conference play under second-year coach Bob Chesney.