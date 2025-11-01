Alleghany’s Jordan shines as Cougars top Fort Defiance 35-21

Alleghany, part of the rugged Shenandoah District and Region 3C, showed resilience in their comeback win over Riverheads. Tonight, they closed out their regular season with a home game against Fort Defiance.

The Cougars took Casey Field, ready to set off some fireworks on senior night.

Quarterback Des Jordan was dynamite from the start. On the opening drive, he followed his blockers and scored on a 23-yard run to put the Cougars up 7-0.

On the very next possession, Jordan struck again. This time, he ran around the right side and raced to the corner pylon for another touchdown, extending the lead to 14-0.

The Cougars’ ground game was strong, but they also showed some air attack. Facing a fourth down, Jordan rolled to his left and found Austin Greene, who leapt into the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown.

Alleghany dominated the first half, leading 28-0 at the break. Though Fort Defiance fought back in the second half, the Cougars held on for a 35-21 victory to close out their regular season.