Cave Spring Knights secure 28-7 win over Christiansburg Blue Demons

The Christiansburg Blue Demons brought their band energy to the game against Cave Spring, but it was the Knights who matched that intensity on the field.

Madden Babich carried the ball for Cave Spring but fumbled, resulting in a turnover in Christiansburg’s territory.

Later in the red zone, Jeremiah Barnes escaped the pocket and lofted a pass into the end zone, but Cael Flanary knocked it down. Christiansburg settled for a field goal attempt, which was no good.

Still scoreless, Cave Spring faced a 4th-and-2 situation. They handed the ball off to Jaylen Wiley, who shook off three tackles, ran over a defender, and was brought down at the 1-yard line after a 23-yard gain.

On the next play, Wiley finished the drive with a touchdown, securing a 28-7 win for the Knights.