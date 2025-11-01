Jefferson Forest dominates Brookville 41-13 in Seminole District showdown

Jefferson Forest continued its winning streak over Brookville in the Seminole District with a commanding 41-13 victory.

The Cavaliers, winners of the last two matchups against Brookville, saw key players Cameron and Blake Thomas officially ruled eligible just in time for the game.

Jefferson Forest started strong as Thax Rowland powered down the field, rolling before stepping out of bounds to set up a scoring opportunity.

That drive ended with a jet sweep on the goal line, where Rowland punched it in for a touchdown, putting Jefferson Forest up 6-0.

The Cavaliers extended their lead early in the second quarter when Cameron Foxx scored, making it 14-0.

Brookville fought back with a touchdown pass from Lincoln McDaniel to Trevor Johns, but Jefferson Forest controlled the rest of the game.

The Cavaliers sealed the win with a final score of 41-13, maintaining their dominance in the Seminole District.