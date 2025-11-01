Radford beats Floyd County 44-21 in Three Rivers District showdown

Radford took an early lead in the Three Rivers District game against Floyd County. Peyton Dobbins threw a 12-yard pass to Demariah Brown, who then ran 20 yards for a touchdown. The successful two-point conversion made the score 8-0.

Floyd County responded quickly. Quarterback Sam Phillips connected with Jack Le Roy on a 40-yard touchdown pass, narrowing the score to 8-7.

After a punt, Floyd County regained possession, and Phillips ran wide right for a touchdown, giving Floyd the lead at 14-8.

Despite Floyd’s efforts, Radford surged ahead and secured a 44-21 victory.