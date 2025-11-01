William Fleming clinches Blue Ridge with dominant 46-0 win over Lord Botetourt

Entering Friday, William Fleming was the only unbeaten team in Blue Ridge District play. A win Friday could secure the district title for Colonels, who jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.

Lord Botetourt honored its most recent Hall of Fame class before the game, recognizing Jade Lewis, Julie Conner, Bobby Stewart, Chris Thompson and Dustin Hassell.

William Fleming took control early, scoring first with Zhiy Steelman breaking through a gap for a 47-yard touchdown run, giving the Colonels a 13-0 lead.

Later in the quarter, Jycer Preston fooled the defense with a play fake, but it was Zion Baskerville who capitalized with a 70-yard touchdown play, extending the lead to 19-0.

In the second quarter, Steelman added another touchdown on a 20-yard run, finishing the game with over 300 yards and four touchdowns.

The defense was relentless, making multiple stops on fourth down and proving tougher than the candy corn fans picked up for Halloween.

William Fleming’s win marks their first victory in Daleville since 2005, solidifying their dominance with a 46-0 shutout.