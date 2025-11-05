Anisimova beats Swiatek to join Rybakina in last four at WTA Finals

Amanda Anisimova of the United States celebrates after winning her women's singles match against Iga Swiatek of Poland at the WTA tennis finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

RIYADH – Amanda Anisimova reached the last four of the WTA Finals by beating second-ranked Iga Swiatek 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old American earned her second consecutive victory over Swiatek since losing to the Polish player 6-0, 6-0 in the Wimbledon final.

Anisimova, ranked No. 4, had also eliminated Swiatek in the U.S. Open quarterfinals.

Anisimova got the first break of serve in the contest to take the second set to force a decider. She faced only four break points and saved each one.

Elena Rybakina, who had already advanced to the semifinals, completed her round-robin phase with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Rybakina and Anisimova will learn their semifinal opponents after Thursday’s final round-robin matches: top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka plays defending champion Coco Gauff; and Jessica Pegula faces Jasmine Paolini, who has already been eliminated.

___

