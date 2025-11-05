Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler to undergo shoulder surgery and miss rest of season
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Anna Fuder)
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler will miss the rest of the season with a left shoulder injury that will require surgery, the team announced Wednesday.
Kessler will have a procedure to repair a labral tear on Thursday in Los Angeles.
Kessler was off to a strong start in five games this season, averaging 14.4 points on 70.3% shooting to go with 10.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. He had even added an accurate 3-point shot to his arsenal, hitting 6 of 8 this season after having made just 11 of 56 in his first three seasons.
He opened this season with 22 points on 7-for-7 shooting, nine rebounds and four blocks in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers. He had 25 points and 11 rebounds two games later in a win over the Phoenix Suns.