Floyd County Buffaloes confident despite recent loss, ready to battle Glenvar Highlanders for playoff positioning

With only two losses this season, the Floyd County Buffaloes are positioned to for a playoff berth and potentially host a game. Their upcoming matchup against one of the best teams in Class 2, the Glenvar Highlanders, presents a welcomed challenge.

The rivalry with Floyd County adds intensity to the season, with the two teams separated only by Poor Mountain. The last time Floyd County appeared on the Game of the Week, they suffered a shootout loss against Route 221 rival Carroll County.

Last week, Floyd County fell to Radford on the road, providing plenty of learning moments for the second half of their season. Head coach Tim Cromer believes his team can bounce back from setbacks.

“It’s all fun and games, so it’s not fun and games and you know we can talk about being resilient. We can talk about playing together. We can talk about loving each other when things are going well, but when you lose a football game, you know how are we going to react? And if you lose a game, it doesn’t mean things aren’t going well,” Cromer said.