Byrd Terriers’ strong start leads to 51-12 victory over Staunton River

William Byrd came into the game needing a win to try to qualify for a tough 3D playoff field. The Terriers had pulled off a similar feat last year at Fleming and hoped to do it again in Vinton on this night.

The Terriers were also trying to hold on for a chance to host a first-round playoff game.

From the first play from scrimmage, Byrd showed their intent. Jahmez Toler bolted up the sideline for a 60-yard touchdown, giving Byrd an early 15-0 lead.

Staunton River responded, eager to get some momentum. The Golden Eagles made a strong run with Griffin Sheets scoring in the end zone to bring the score to 15-6.

Sheets also made a big impact on defense, tipping a deep pass that was intercepted. However, Staunton River’s drive stalled and they couldn’t capitalize.

In the second quarter, the Terriers kept up the pressure. Kevin Green scored his first of two touchdowns in the half, helping Byrd extend their lead.

William Byrd ultimately won decisively, 51-12, securing their spot in the playoffs and continuing their strong season.

For a full breakdown of scores across our region, click here.