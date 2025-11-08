G.W. Danville Eagles edge Warriors 50-49 in double overtime in region showdown

The Magna Vista Warriors and G.W. Danville Eagles faced off in a highly anticipated region matchup, with the undefeated Warriors atop Region 3D and the Eagles tied for second in Region 4D alongside Jefferson Forest. Both teams knew something would change after this intense game.

The Warriors accepted the challenge from G.W. Danville and played hard from the start.

In the fourth quarter, Ethan Dukes pushed through to score a touchdown, tying the game at 36 apiece.

G.W. Danville then had a chance to win with a field goal, but Cameron Stephens’ attempt was blocked.

Magna Vista failed to convert on the ensuing Hail Mary, sending the game into overtime tied at 36.

The Warriors had the ball first in overtime. Simeon Moore took a direct snap, rolled left, and scored a touchdown, putting Magna Vista ahead 43-36.

Danville responded quickly. Octaven Covington handed off to Stanford Lipscomb, who threw a pass to a wide-open Ta’Shon Nash, tying the game again at 43-43.

The game moved into double overtime. Lipscomb ran up the middle for a touchdown, giving the Eagles a 50-43 lead.

Moore answered with a direct snap, faked a handoff, and ran untouched for a touchdown. The Warriors then went for a two-point conversion to end the game.

Moore rolled right and threw to the end zone, but the pass fell incomplete.

The Eagles held on for a thrilling 50-49 victory.

