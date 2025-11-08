LCA closes regular season with 50-20 win over Liberty

LCA closed its regular season with a decisive win over Liberty.

On the opening drive, the Bulldogs got all the help they needed from Jayden Cowart. He broke one to the outside, and the Minutemen couldn’t catch him. Cowart scored a 40-yard touchdown, putting LCA up 8-0.

The Bulldogs extended their lead to 15-0 following another touchdown by Cowart. He ran through two defenders and back into the end zone from 35 yards out.

The Bulldogs had no problems tonight, finishing with a 50-20 victory over Liberty.

