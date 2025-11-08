North Cross beats Atlantic Shores Christian 35-29 to reach seventh straight championship game

North Cross channeled last year’s disappointment of missing a championship three-peat into a powerful postseason start.
As the top seed, North Cross hosted Atlantic Shores Christian in a highly anticipated playoff matchup.
Jaziel Hart was the standout player of the day.
Kingston Paquet handed off to Hart, who sprinted 3 yards for a touchdown, giving the Raiders a 7-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Hart broke through the Seahawks’ defense again, scoring another touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0.
Hart wasn’t finished. He caught a pass and muscled his way into the end zone for a third touchdown, pushing the score to 21-0, accompanied by some celebratory dancing.
Atlantic Shores Christian managed to get on the board before halftime.
Despite a late comeback attempt by the Seahawks, North Cross held on to win 35-29.
This victory sends North Cross to the championship game for the seventh consecutive season.
