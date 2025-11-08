Richie Adubato, former NBA and WNBA coach, dies at 87

FILE - Washington Mystics coach Richie Adubato directs his team against the Seattle Storm during an WNBA basketball game, Aug. 3, 2006, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Richie Adubato, a former Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic and New York Liberty basketball coach, has died, his family said. He was 87.

Adubato died Thursday, his family posted on social media on Friday.

“Let’s remember him as the funny, smart, energetic, genuinely warm human being he always was,” Adubato’s daughter, Beth, wrote on social media.

Adubato took the New York Liberty to the WNBA Finals three times in his six years coaching the team from 1999-2004. He still holds the franchise record for games coached with 178 and is second for career wins in New York behind Sandy Brondello. He had 100 victories in New York while coaching future Hall of Fame players Teresa Weatherspoon and Becky Hammon.

“With deep gratitude we remember the legacy of Richie Adubato, who guided the Liberty to 3 WNBA Finals appearances and set a standard of excellence that still inspires our organization today,” the team wrote on social media.

Adubato was the interim head coach of the Magic in 1997 after serving as an assistant for a few years. He was also was the team’s radio analyst from 2005-20.

“The DeVos family and the Orlando Magic are saddened to learn of the passing of Richie Adubato,” the team said in a statement.

“Richie’s legacy lives on in every story and lesson he shared — a coach who turned the gym into a place of connection and joy, impacting countless lives with warmth, humor, and unforgettable spirit,” the Magic said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Carol, and the entire Adubato family.”

He was also an interim head coach in Detroit during the 1979-80 season and later was the head coach in Dallas from 1989-93.

“The NBA and WNBA mourn the passing of Richie Adubato,” the NBA posted to X on Friday. “Richie’s coaching career spanned four decades, including serving as head coach for the Dallas Mavericks, New York Liberty and Washington Mystics, as well as interim head coach for the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic."

Before coaching in the NBA, Adubato spent 18 years coaching high school and college basketball in New Jersey. He graduated from William Paterson and was captain of both the basketball and baseball teams there.

