William Fleming Colonels defeat Franklin County Eagles 26-7 in star city showdown

Big rumble in Star City as Franklin County played at William Fleming. Entering the night, the William Fleming Colonels held the No. 3 seed in 5C, while Franklin County Eagles were just behind with the No. 8 and final seed by less than a point.

It was senior night on the cliff, but this likely wasn’t the last home game this season for the Colonels.

Early in the first quarter, Zhiy Steelman took the ball up the field for a big gain. The Colonels went on to score and take a 7-0 lead.

The Eagles quickly answered back. Winston Davenport found Quincy Pruett-Ramsey for a touchdown, knotting the score at 7-7.

Later in the first half, trouble ensued for Franklin County. Davenport was picked off by Zion Knight, who took it the other way.

That turnover led to a rushing touchdown by Jycer Preston. The Colonels led 20-7 at halftime.

William Fleming held on to win the game 26-7.

