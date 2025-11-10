Cowboys back at work outside view of media after death of Marshawn Kneeland

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys were back at work Monday coming off their open week, absent the usual media presence as the club starts the process of returning to the field following the death of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said the Cowboys were still working with Kneeland's family on how to honor the former Western Michigan standout who was in his second season.

Police said Kneeland was found dead early Thursday of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound after leading officers on a chase when he didn't pull over for a traffic stop. Authorities lost sight of Kneeland's vehicle, and the 24-year-old was found dead about three hours after fleeing the scene of an accident on foot, police said.

“Certainly, it puts everything into perspective,” Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “You’re playing a game that means a lot to a lot of people, but there are things a lot more important than that. Certainly, that’s what we’re going through this week. So that’ll be first and foremost. But then we do know, like anything, you’ve got to get back to work. We just want to continue to honor Marshawn and do everything the very best way we can.”

At the direction of the NFL, each home team held a moment of silence for Kneeland over the weekend, along with an announcement about mental health awareness. Some of the moments of silence ended up including former Commissioner Paul Tagliabue after news of his death broke shortly before kickoff of the early games Sunday.

The Cowboys return next Monday night at Las Vegas. Their next home game is Nov. 23 against NFC East rival Philadelphia. Kneeland had the only sack of his career in the NFL opener against the Eagles this season. His death came within days of him recovering a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown in a 27-17 loss to Arizona.

“The biggest thing was his energy and the way he played the game,” Jones said of the 2024 second-round pick. “He played with a high motor. He loved to get after it. Certainly, that jumped off the tape when you watched Marshawn when we were scouting him. I mean he just jumped off the tape, how he hustled, how he played the game, his passion for the game.”

As authorities were looking for Kneeland, a dispatcher told officers that people who knew him had received a group text from Kneeland “saying goodbye. They’re concerned for his welfare,” according to recordings from Broadcastify, which archives public safety radio feeds.

“We’re talking to the girlfriend. She’s trying to call his agent. But we’re trying to get her to call him first. But she’s saying he is armed and has a history of mental illness. And her quote was, ‘He will end it all,’” another dispatcher told officers.

In the recordings from Broadcastify, officers said they had tried to get in contact with Kneeland by calling and texting him and had used a drone to try and locate him after the crash. Police didn't say where Kneeland's body was found.

Jones said he got a call shortly after Kneeland was found dead.

“Anytime you get news like that your heart just, obviously it’s like a hole going through it and you’re just heartbroken,” Jones said. “Found out in the middle of the night, so woke up after finally got a little bit of sleep and woke up and was hoping it was a dream, but unfortunately it wasn’t.

“You certainly get other calls that aren’t good and are alarming, but certainly when there’s a loss of life, it’s just heartbreaking and tragic and the worst thing you can imagine,” Jones said.

Kneeland’s rookie season was off to a promising start last year before he was sidelined for five games by a knee injury. He played in seven games this season, missing two with an ankle injury.

