Jaziel Hart scores 5 touchdowns to earn Week 11 honors

ROANOKE, Va. – Week 11 was the final week of the regular season for some… and deep in the state playoffs for others. North Cross was seeking its fourth straight title game appearance on Friday, but first needed to beat Atlantic Shores Christian to move on.

Senior Jaziel Hart is one of the more dynamic athletes in our area, so much so that the cornerback and receiver moved into the running back position Friday - and absolutely shined. He finished with 21 carries for 179 yards, four touchdowns, and of course - one through the air in his true position.

For his efforts in the 35–29 win over Atlantic Shores Christian to send North Cross to the VISAA Division II state championship, North Cross’ Jaziel Hart is your Player of the Week.