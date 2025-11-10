Roanoke College awarded forfeit win after ODAC ends seasons for Averett, Guilford

SALEM, Va. – After an altercation between Guilford College and Averett University during postgame on Saturday, the ODAC has decided to end the season for both teams. That decision now becomes a direct consequence for Roanoke College.

After further conversation, @rcmaroons and @bridgewatereagles have mutually agreed to end their football seasons. Both will receive a forfeit win in the #ODAC standings. RC and BC will finish at 4-4 in conference. RC’s overall record stays at 5-4 and BC will stay at 3-6 #d3fb pic.twitter.com/Di7wxz559t — ODAC (@odacathletics) November 10, 2025

The Maroons were supposed to travel to Averett for their season finale on Saturday, but will now receive a forfeit win and finish their season 5–4 overall. Bridgewater was scheduled to play Guilford and will also receive the same forfeit win.

This was the Maroons’ first season playing a varsity schedule since 1942, and they were able to go 4–4 in ODAC competition.