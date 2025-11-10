Skip to main content
BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Roanoke College awarded forfeit win after ODAC ends seasons for Averett, Guilford

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

SALEM, Va. – After an altercation between Guilford College and Averett University during postgame on Saturday, the ODAC has decided to end the season for both teams. That decision now becomes a direct consequence for Roanoke College.

The Maroons were supposed to travel to Averett for their season finale on Saturday, but will now receive a forfeit win and finish their season 5–4 overall. Bridgewater was scheduled to play Guilford and will also receive the same forfeit win.

This was the Maroons’ first season playing a varsity schedule since 1942, and they were able to go 4–4 in ODAC competition.

