Rams LT Alaric Jackson will play Sunday after being sued over sex video

FILE - Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (77) gets in position during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Oct. 12, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)

LOS ANGELES – Left tackle Alaric Jackson will play for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday after being sued this week by a woman who alleges he recorded sexual acts with her on his phone without her consent.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said the team won't suspend or remove Jackson from its lineup before Los Angeles (7-2) hosts the Seattle Seahawks (7-2).

Recommended Videos

“We’re keeping those things in-house,” McVay said Friday. “This is something that was a previous incident, so as he goes through that process, we’ll deal with those things behind the scenes. Was made aware. There won’t be any actions as it relates to Alaric as far as his status for the game this week.”

Jackson was suspended for the first two games of the 2024 season for an undisclosed violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy, but the reason was not publicly revealed until the woman filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday. The unnamed woman’s suit indicates she reported the May 2024 incident to the league, which suspended Jackson.

The Rams re-signed Jackson to a three-year, $57 million deal in February. The former undrafted free agent is in his third season as Los Angeles' starting left tackle, and he has started all nine games this season despite missing the preseason and training camp while getting treatment for a recurrence of blood clots in his leg.

When Jackson returned from his suspension last season, he declined to go into the reasons he was banned, only saying it was “definitely selfish” to hurt his team with his off-field actions.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL