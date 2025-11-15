Skip to main content
Carroll County squeaks by Northside 27-21 in first home playoff game in 15 years

A tricky, toss-up match happened Friday night when Northside took on Carroll County as the Cavaliers hosted their first playoff game for the first time in 15 years.

The game began fast when the Vikings Quarterback hit Iziah Logan for a 40-yard touchdown to make the game a 14-14 tie.

In the 4th quarter, Carroll County’s Youssef Elalfy took a hand off up the middle for a 58-yard score to give the Cavaliers a 27-21 lead that they would not give up.

Northside had one chance left near the 50 yard line with just over 3 minutes to go in the game, but a Carroll County interception would seal the game for the Cavaliers.

