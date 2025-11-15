Craig County blanks Bath County 27-0 in first ever postseason win

Craig County hosted its first playoff game since 2010, and they had something to prove against Bath County on Friday.

Following a nine-minute opening drive that came up empty for the Chargers, the Rockets needed less than two minutes on their first possession. Carter Calfee broke free from 53, and it was 7-0 Craig County.

Calfee one-upped himself in the second quarter, managing to get the Rockets to 13-0 and the half.

In the second half, the special teams got in on the fun. Caleb Cregger fields the punt, makes a couple, and he follows the convoy.

Jerry Smith added a late exclamation point, 27-0 Rockets, for the first-ever playoff win for Craig County.