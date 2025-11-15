Jefferson Forest dominates in 33-7 win over E.C. Glass to advance to 4D Region semifinals

E.C. Glass and Jefferson Forest had a rematch on Friday night. The Hilltoppers won three straight games to get onto the playoff field, and Jefferson Forest was fired up after last week’s loss to Heritage.

Forest students brought out the pink for Friday’s game.

E.C. Glass was looking to get on the scoreboard, facing fourth and long. Jhalil Holloway managed to get the first down.

Aubrey Coles then got into the endzone with a touchdown run, placing them 20-7 in the third quarter for the Cavaliers.

The game ended 33-7 for Jefferson Forest.