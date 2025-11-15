William Fleming defeats Douglas Freeman 46-6 in Region 5C clash

The 3-seed William Fleming hosted Douglas Freeman. Leftwich was hoping his team would perform tonight, and they did not disappoint.

Quarterback Jycer Preston handed off to Davion Faulkner, and he managed to get the nine yards on his run and the first down.

Same drive from the 45-yard line, Preston pitched the ball to Kamharie Steelman. He raced down the sideline until he was pushed out of bounds at the 11-yard line.

Only a few plays later, Zhiy Steelman took the ball in to score a six-yard touchdown.

From their own 27-yard line, the Mavericks’ quarterback, George Davis, rolled back and threw a deep pass downfield, but Fleming had other ideas. Clark caught the ball and went all the way for the touchdown, landing Fleming a 46-6 win.