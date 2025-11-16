HALFTIME | Virginia Tech trails Florida State 10-7

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – It’s halftime in Tallahassee where the Virginia Tech Hokies trail the Florida State Seminoles 10-7.

After a scoreless first quarter, both teams are settling in offensively. Virginia Tech has found success running the ball thus far, averaging 6 yards per carry. Macellous Hawkins leading the charge with 53 yards on 5 carries.

Kyron Drones scored Tech’s only touchdown of the half by way of a 4 yard rush. On the other side Tommy Castellanos has thrown for jut over 100 yards thus far, including a 50 yard touchdown dart to Duce Robinson.