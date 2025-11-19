Pry’s role in Franklin’s hiring

BLACKSBURG, Va. – James Franklin showed his emotional side Friday as he was introduced as the next Virginia Tech head football coach, cracking his voice early while speaking about his longtime friend and former colleague, Brent Pry.

Pry, who previously served as the Hokies’ head coach, has known Franklin for more than three decades. Franklin said stepping into a role once held by someone so close to him added another layer of meaning to the moment.

“Brent Pry is a good friend,” Franklin said. “Brent Pry’s dad was my offensive coordinator in college.”

As Franklin became emotional, pausing at times as he was talking, it proved to be a humanizing moment during an event that often feels strictly business.

Franklin praised Pry’s tenure in Blacksburg and credited him with leaving the program in a stronger place.

“I’ve got a ton of respect for Brent and his family,” Franklin said. “I know he poured his heart and soul into this place. I know this place is better today because of Brent and the commitment that he made.”

Franklin added that Pry’s endorsement played a significant role in his decision to accept the job.

“Obviously, as I’m able to call Brent Pry and he’s going to tell me the truth, I didn’t really want anybody to sugarcoat it because none of these places are perfect. I’m not perfect,” Franklin said. “Let’s just talk about what are the strengths, what are the advantages, what are the challenges? And Brent was very, very transparent.”

Pry served as defensive coordinator under Franklin at Vanderbilt, then at Penn State until 2021.