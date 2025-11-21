Game of the Week | William Byrd vs. Lord Botetourt

DALEVILLE, Va. – William Byrd and Lord Botetourt will meet again in a highly anticipated Blue Ridge District playoff rematch. The first game between these two teams was a nail-biter, with the Terriers edging out a 42-41 win in double overtime.

This time, the game moves to Daleville at Lord Botetourt High School, where the winner will advance to the region final.

The two teams have met in the postseason for three consecutive years. Lord Botetourt has won four of the last five matchups, including the recent close victory in October.

William Byrd’s team this season is younger in key positions but has grown more mature, relying on a balanced offensive attack as their main strength.

Lord Botetourt has used their previous loss as motivation, making adjustments they hope will lead to success in this rematch.

Other region semifinal games will also be recapped tonight, including Floyd County at Gretna and Craig County seeking another win. Heritage faces Magna Vista, and both city schools will compete in Region 5C.

Fans can join 10 Sports for First and Ten at 11:10 p.m. for full coverage of these matchups.

