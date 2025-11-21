Virginia Tech releases James Franklin contract details

James Franklin, Virginia Tech's new head football coach, smiles after he was presented with a team jersey during an NCAA college football news conference, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech released contract details for new head football coach James Franklin--a five-year deal for $41.75 million dollars.

It’s an average of $8.2 million per year.

The agreement, effective Nov. 15, 2025, runs through Dec. 31, 2030. It guarantees Franklin a $500,000 annual base salary and a series of escalating supplemental payments that peak at $12.75 million in 2030.

Franklin’s supplemental compensation starts at a prorated $5.5 million for the remainder of 2025. It remains at $5.5 million in 2026 before dropping to $4.5 million in 2027 and $3.5 million in 2028. It then jumps sharply to $12.25 million in 2029.

The contract includes an extensive incentive package, including bonuses for regular-season wins, postseason appearances, College Football Playoff advancement and annual ACC viewership rankings. Franklin can also earn up to $100,000 for national coach of the year honors.

Virginia Tech will provide Franklin with a suite at Lane Stadium, multiple ticket allotments, access to a courtesy car, a country club membership and family travel accommodations. He will also receive a $65,000 relocation bonus.

The school committed $9.5 million annually for Franklin’s 10-assistant coaching staff and another $6 million for support personnel, including analysts, recruiting staff, operations, strength and conditioning, creative media, nutrition and other roles. The school also set a $3 million annual recruiting budget.

If Franklin leaves before the end of the term, he would owe the university between $8 million and $1 million depending on the year of departure. If Virginia Tech terminates Franklin without cause, the school must continue paying his remaining base and supplemental salary, offset by earnings from any future coaching role.