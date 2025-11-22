G.W. Danville dominates Sherando 41-21, set for regional final

The G.W. Danville Eagles showed strength in their 41-21 win over Sherando tonight.

Coach Nick Anderson’s G.W. Danville Eagles showcased a strong, confident team with stout position players and dominance in the trenches during their recent game against Sherando.

The Eagles started strong on their opening drive. A direct snap to speedy Stanford Lipscomb resulted in a 43-yard touchdown run, putting G.W. Danville ahead 7-0 early in the game.

Sherando responded quickly. Quarterback Jacob Henry led a drive from midfield to the 20-yard line before being pushed out of bounds. A shovel pass to wide receiver Asher Morrow followed by a successful extra point tied the game.

Sherando kept the momentum going. Wide receiver Donovan Blackwell powered a run to around midfield. On the next play, Jacob Henry ran the ball in for a touchdown, giving Sherando a one-score lead.

G.W. Danville was not deterred. Early in the second quarter, quarterback Octaven Covington led a drive down the field. He handed the ball off to running back Alexander Brandon, who was pushed out of bounds just shy of the goal line. On the next play, Brandon punched it in to tie the game at 14-14.

G.W. Danville then pulled away to win 41-21.

With this victory, they will host the Region 4D final next week.

For a full breakdown of scores across our region, click here.