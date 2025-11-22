Highland Springs defeats William Fleming 37-7 to advance in postseason

William Fleming is becoming accustomed to deep postseason runs, having reached back-to-back region finals. They were aiming for a third consecutive appearance, this time on the road against Highland Springs, one of the top programs in the state. It was a tough task in Richmond.

The game picked up with the Springers leading by 10 points and pressing for more. Antoine Richardson executed a quick rollout to his right and found Malik Bullock in the flats for a score.

Recommended Videos

After halftime, Highland Springs continued to press. Richardson threw a pass that was intercepted by Zion Knight, giving the Colonels new life.

The Colonels built on that momentum. On a third-and-short play, Davion Faulkner broke free and gained a big first down. However, the Springers’ defense held strong, and Highland Springs secured a 37-7 victory, ending the Colonels’ season.